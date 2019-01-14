Go Red for Women®
Be relentless in support of women's health on Friday, February 1, 2019.
The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.
It’s no longer just about wearing red; it’s no longer just about sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without. Making a commitment to your health isn’t something you have to do alone either, so grab a friend or a family member and make a Go Red Healthy Behavior Commitment today.
Nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat.
Signs and Symptoms
It is imperative that women learn the warning signs and symptoms of heart disease and stroke, see a doctor regularly, and learn their family history.
Commit to Better Health
As women, we tend to put others ahead of ourselves. But if we don’t take care of ourselves, we can’t take care of everyone else around us. If you don’t make your health a priority, who will? Making a commitment to your health isn’t something you have to do alone, invite your tribe to achieve better health goals with you and make a Go Red Healthy Behavior Commitment today.
