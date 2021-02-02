Join Us for Wear Red and Give Day
DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT to protect the women you love from heart disease and stroke, thanks to a $333,333 matching gift from Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation.
Wear Red and Give Today
Your support can save lives and change the future.
One Is Too Many
Cardiovascular disease claims the lives of 1 in 3 women.
Join us this February to raise awareness because losing even one woman is not an option.
February 2021 Digital Experiences
Tune in for new and exciting digital experiences on the topics that matter most to you each week during American Heart Month.
Heart to Heart: Why Losing One Woman Is Too Many
Aired Feb 1, 2021
House Calls - Real Docs, Real Talk: Congenital Heart Defects
Airing Feb 8, 2021 11 AM CT
House Calls - Real Docs, Real Talk: Maternal Health Focus
Airing Feb 15, 2021 11 AM CT
Research Goes Red Live
Airing Feb 22, 2021 12:30 PM CT
EmPOWERED Black Women and Well-Being Roundtable
Airing Feb 25, 2021 11 7:30 PM CT
The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.
It’s no longer just about wearing red; it’s no longer just about sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without. Making a commitment to your health isn’t something you have to do alone either, so grab a friend or a family member and make a Go Red Healthy Behavior Commitment today.
Nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat.
Go Red For Women has all kinds of ways to get involved and use your talents.
You’ll be fighting for yourself, for those you love, and for women all over the world. You’ll make lifelong friends, and more importantly, you’ll make a difference!Join the Go Red Movement
You can join Research Goes Red!
The AHA’s Go Red for Women® movement and Verily’s Project Baseline have joined forces to launch Research Goes Red and are calling on women across the United States to contribute to health research.
By joining Research Goes Red, you can:
- Contribute through clinical research, surveys, focus groups
- Only participate in the studies that you're interested in, no obligation
- Help shape the future of disease management and care
- Learn about your own health while helping improve health for all
- And more
Research Goes Red
Congratulations! You've taken the first step to living healthy.
Great choice!
How will you Go Red?
In the News
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Questions
Join the Go Red for Women Movement!
Live your best life by learning your risk for heart disease and taking action to reduce it. We can help.